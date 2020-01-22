Dems Say DOD Funds Are For Nat'l Security, Not Border Wall

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- House Democrats urged the Trump administration to rethink using $7.2 billion in military funding to build a wall, saying that a national security plan for potential global conflicts should be prioritized over a nonexistent threat at the U.S.-Mexico border. In a letter dated Jan. 17 sent to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, more than 30 Democrats said a comprehensive national security plan is needed for possible conflicts with Iran, Russia and China, and the administration should explain what projects the funding would be taken from and how the border wall would benefit service members situated there. "A decision by the administration to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS