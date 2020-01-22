Akara Partners Lands $58M Loan For Chicago Hilton Hotel

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- Akara Partners has scored $57.58 million in financing for a new Hilton hotel in Chicago, according to an announcement on Wednesday from Jones Lang LaSalle, which brokered the deal for Akara. The loan is for Home2Suites by Hilton Chicago River North, an extended-stay hotel that has 206 suites and was recently completed, JLL said Wednesday. JLL did not name the lender, only referring to the capital provider as "a global investment management firm." The loan is at a floating rate of interest, terms of which JLL did not disclose. The hotel is located in the city's downtown River North neighborhood, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS