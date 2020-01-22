No Sanctions For Billionaire's Antics In Sex Battery Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (January 22, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- A California judge declined Wednesday to sanction billionaire Alki David in the wake of a deadlocked jury trial on a former employee's sexual battery claims, rejecting the worker's argument that over 100 “undisputed” incidents of misconduct by the billionaire entrepreneur, including smoking marijuana during a deposition, deprived her of a fair trial. The ruling from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Rafael A. Ongkeko was David’s second favorable outcome on a motion for terminating sanctions in as many days, as on Tuesday a different judge denied a motion by another former employee suing David for wrongful termination. Judge Ongkeko had already issued a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS