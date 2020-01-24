Calif. Tribes Push For Sports Betting With Ballot Proposal

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- A group of 18 federally recognized Native American gambling tribes has proposed a California ballot initiative that would allow sports betting at the state’s tribal casinos and horse racing tracks if voters approve the measure in November. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra gave approval to the tribes last week to seek petition signatures for the ballot proposal. The tribally sponsored Coalition to Authorize Regulated Sports Wagering — whose top funders include the Pechanga Band of Luiseno Mission Indians and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation — is funding the petition drive. Nearly 1 million signatures are required by July 20...

