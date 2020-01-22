VW Can Ask 9th Circ. To Weigh Bondholder Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- Volkswagen AG can ask the Ninth Circuit to consider hearing its appeal of a ruling preserving claims that it tricked investors into buying overpriced bonds by hiding its emissions defeat devices, a California judge ruled Wednesday. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, who is presiding over what VW called some of the most complex litigation in American history, granted the carmaker’s request for leave to appeal its rejected summary judgment bid in September in a securities fraud suit from a Puerto Rican pension fund. Judge Breyer declined to stay the case pending the interlocutory appeal, finding that...

