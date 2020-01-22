Weinstein 'A Monster' Or 'Innocent' In Rape Trial Openings

Law360, New York (January 22, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- Counsel for Harvey Weinstein and the Manhattan district attorney on Wednesday told a New York state jury starkly different stories — one of sexual predation and the other of transactional sex — in describing the fallen mogul’s relationships with six women during opening statements in his rape trial. Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, center, and his attorney Arthur Aidala, right, arrive at court in Manhattan on Wednesday. (AP) Government attorneys laid out stomach-churning details of violent rape and manipulation in their play-by-play narrative for the jury, featuring headshots of the young women Weinstein allegedly preyed upon, before defense counsel pleaded with the jurors...

