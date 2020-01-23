Tribe Urges 9th Circ. To Revive Gambling Compact Suit

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- A Native American tribe is asking the Ninth Circuit to reverse a lower court ruling that California acted in good faith during negotiations over a gambling compact, saying talks broke down because the state was unwilling to discuss compact changes. The Pauma Band of Luiseno Mission Indians on Wednesday filed a reply with the appellate court to answer California's brief that argues the state didn’t violate the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act when the tribe initiated a renegotiation of its compact to add Class III lottery games and on-track wagering. The tribe said California’s brief finally admitted to what it knew all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS