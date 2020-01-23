Google Wants Media Ad Co.'s Monopolization Suit Deleted

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- Google urged a Georgia federal judge Wednesday to toss a flagging digital media advertising company's monopolization suit, arguing that its broad allegations reflect no wrongdoing but only the internet ecosystem's natural move away from the Flash video player. Inform Inc.'s lawsuit against Google, YouTube and their parent, Alphabet Inc., can't even show any connection between the plaintiff and five of the six markets in which Inform alleges the web giants committed anti-competitive conduct, according to the dismissal bid. In that last market, for online video advertising, Google said that Inform's allegations boil down to the gradual "industry-wide" phase-out of Flash in...

