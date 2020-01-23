Insys VP Who Dressed As Dancing Opioid Gets 2 Years

Law360, Boston (January 23, 2020, 11:17 AM EST) -- Former Insys Therapeutics Inc. Vice President Alec Burlakoff, infamous for dressing as an anthropomorphic bottle of fentanyl spray and rapping about titration in a sales video, was sentenced Thursday to 26 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids. Alec Burlakoff leaves Boston federal court after being sentenced to 26 months in prison for his role on an opioid bribery scheme. (Chris Villani | Law360) For the second straight day, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs issued a stiffer sentence to a cooperating witness than the government wanted. While prosecutors implored Judge Burroughs to...

