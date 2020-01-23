EPA Narrows Federal Oversight Of Water Pollution

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 12:38 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Thursday officially narrowed the federal government's permitting authority under the Clean Water Act, in a final rewrite of a rule that replaces a controversial and broader Obama-era policy the president already rescinded. The new Navigable Waters Protection Rule redefines what waters qualify as navigable waters of the United States and are under Clean Water Act jurisdiction. The Obama administration's 2015 attempt to define the navigable waters was criticized by agricultural and other industry groups as a power grab that improperly expanded the act's reach, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers under Trump...

