Columbia U. Workers Fight To Keep ERISA Class Action Alive

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 3:15 PM EST) -- A class of Columbia University workers has urged a New York federal court to adopt a judge's recommendation that their ERISA suit move forward to trial, arguing there was a "myriad of evidence" that the school botched its management of their retirement plans. On Wednesday, the current and former Columbia workers pushed back on the university's objections to a report and recommendation from U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron, which advised the court to deny Columbia's motion for summary judgment in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. The school wrongly attempted to get the court to weigh evidence at the...

