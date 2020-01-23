NJ High Court Nixes FedEx Driver's Slip-And-Fall Claim

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday upended a state appellate ruling that a property owner may be held liable for a FedEx driver's fall on the icy driveway of the car dealership that rents the property, saying a lease agreement made clear that the dealership was responsible for maintaining the premises. Judge Faustino J. Fernandez-Vina said the lease agreement between Ramslee Motors and the landlord, 608 Tonnelle Avenue LLC, shows the Jersey City car dealership is responsible for the property's maintenance, which includes the removal of snow and ice. The decision reverses a 2018 appellate judgment that the landlord is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS