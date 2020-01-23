Attys Doomed Shot At $1.26M Tax Credit, Metal Co. Claims

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:12 PM EST) -- A Chicago-based metal coating company has claimed in Illinois state court that two attorneys ruined its chance to receive $1.26 million in state tax credits for an expansion project by misrepresenting the status of its application. Orion Industries Ltd. and two related businesses claim that Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP attorney A. Thomas Skallas and James R. Litzow, a former associate, caused them to start construction too early and disqualify themselves from tax credit eligibility by consistently misrepresenting that their application was approved and "proceeding well, when, in fact, it wasn't." The suit claims Skallas and Litzow told the companies the...

