Shipper Faces New Trial Over Damaged Pipe Delivery

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- A new trial is required after a court improperly limited a Texas shipping company's liability in a $400,000 dispute with Zurich American Insurance Co. over a shipment of damaged pipe, a Texas appeals court held Thursday. The First Court of Appeals said there is no way to determine from the first trial whether a Harris County District Court jury relied on the plain language of a contract between Zurich's insured, Tenaris Global Services (USA) Corp., and shipper Coastal Cargo of Texas Inc. or if the jury relied on an improper interpretation of the agreement that was included in the jury instructions....

