Citing 'Behavior,' Judge Won't Give Atty Fees To Liebowitz

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge is refusing to award attorney fees to Richard Liebowitz despite a successful lawsuit against Hearst over a photo of President Donald Trump, citing the prolific copyright lawyer's "behavior" in the case, including “unsubstantiated and outsized demands.” Even though Liebowitz won a ruling that Hearst infringed a copyrighted photo of Trump snapped by his client Jonathan Otto, U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods on Wednesday ruled the attorney's behavior during the case "cuts against an award of attorney's fees here." "In light of this history of unsubstantiated and outsized demands, the court agrees with Hearst that Otto's positions left...

