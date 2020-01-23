Insys Founder John Kapoor Gets 5½ Years

Law360, Boston (January 23, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor was sentenced to more than five years behind bars Thursday as victims decried him as a “mobster” and “murderer” who devastated countless families by bribing doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid spray. Andrew Lelling, the U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, addresses the media flanked by members of the trial team and other federal officials who helped prosecute Insys founder John Kapoor and his former colleagues. (Chris Villani | Law360) Boston U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs said she was not entirely clear what Kapoor's role was in the conspiracy to use a speaker program...

