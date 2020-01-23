Avon Pregnancy Bias Suit Ends In Settlement

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday closed the book on a proposed class action accusing cosmetics giant Avon and its North American spinoff of discriminating against pregnant employees after the parties said they had reached a settlement. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick's order was sparse on details, simply stating "it has been reported to the court that this case has been settled" in the proposed class action against Avon Products Inc. and New Avon LLC. In the suit, Caroline Ruiz, Olivera Krstanoska and Maxine Rivas claimed their former employer illegally discriminated against them because they were pregnant and because...

