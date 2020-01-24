Texas Co. Sued Over Funds From $140M Hospital Delay Deal

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- A steel manufacturer and a construction company accused a joint venture that was contracted to build a military hospital for $648 million of skimping on payments owed after reaching a settlement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over project delays. In a lawsuit filed on behalf of Miscellaneous Steel Industries Inc. and its subcontractor, Acero Construction Services Inc., the U.S. government told a Texas federal court that Clark McCarthy Healthcare Partners II agreed to litigate delay claims on their behalf against the Corps and then only paid them pennies on the dollar after reaching a $140 million settlement. "CMHP therefore...

