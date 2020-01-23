Royal Caribbean Wants 11th Circ. To Slash $3.4M Death Award

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- Royal Caribbean on Thursday asked the Eleventh Circuit to slash a Florida federal jury's $3.4 million verdict over a Wisconsin man's heart attack death, saying the trial court should have applied Wisconsin law that would have barred noneconomic damages such as pain and suffering. Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. submitted a brief asking the federal appeals court to drastically reduce the award in a suit blaming the cruise company for the 2016 death of Richard Puchalski, a passenger on a cruise to Alaska. The suit filed by Puchalski's daughter, Laura Goodloe, contends that her father went to the ship's clinic, where...

