Facebook Is Not An Illegal Monopoly

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- In the recent law review article, "The Antitrust Case Against Facebook,"[1] former digital advertising executive Dina Srinivasan outlines a possible monopolization claim against Facebook Inc. that has generated buzz on the antitrust conference circuit and even a profile in the Wall Street Journal.[2] Her thesis is that Facebook secured monopoly power by offering its customers better privacy protection and, then, having eliminated the competition, went back on its promises and degraded the quality of its product. Today, Srinivasan claims, Facebook is free to collect its customers’ data, the modern-day equivalent of monopoly rents. That Srinivasan’s theory is novel is no reason...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS