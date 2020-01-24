Home Depot Breach Class Attys Score $15.2M After Fee Fight

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing banks and other financial institutions that sued over Home Depot's 2014 data breach won a $15.2 million fee award on Friday after the Eleventh Circuit nixed an earlier award and asked the Georgia federal court that handled the case to take another look. U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. awarded the attorneys $14.5 million in fees and just over $730,000 in expenses, rejecting Home Depot’s contention that the Eleventh Circuit’s ruling limited the Georgia federal court’s latitude in deciding the fee issue. The appeals court ruled in July that the lower court had erred in applying a multiplier...

