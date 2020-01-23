Ex-Cargo Exec Cops To Price-Fixing After 10 Years As Fugitive

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 10:25 PM EST) -- After nearly a decade as a fugitive from American authorities, a former executive for Netherlands-based Martinair Holland NV has pled guilty to federal criminal charges related to her role in an international air-cargo price-fixing ring, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Maria Christina "Meta" Ullings, a Dutch national, entered a guilty plea in Georgia federal court after being extradited earlier this month from Italy. Ullings will pay a $20,000 fine and will serve a 14-month prison sentence, with credit for the time she spent in Italian custody before her extradition. Chris Hacker, the head of the FBI's Atlanta field office, celebrated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS