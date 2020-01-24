Ill. Appeals Court Revives Suit Over Six Flags Receipts

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- Six Flags customers don't have to show they were harmed by a violation of a federal credit protection act to move forward with a proposed class action accusing the amusement park chain of printing too much information on sales receipts, an Illinois appellate court has held. Reversing a lower court that dismissed the case, the Second District Illinois Appellate Court said Wednesday that the plain language of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act establishes that consumers don't have to plead they were actually injured by violations of the law. It is enough that plaintiffs Hugo and Sharon Soto alleged Six...

