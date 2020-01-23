'Sopranos' Star Says Weinstein Raped Her

Law360, New York (January 23, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- Actress Annabella Sciorra shared her vivid allegations of rape and manipulation at the hands of Harvey Weinstein with a New York state jury Thursday as the first of several witnesses who will claim at trial that the Hollywood titan violently sexually assaulted them. Actress Annabella Sciorra, who testified Thursday that movie producer Harvey Weinstein had raped her, outside the Manhattan courtroom where he is on trial. (AP) Sciorra, known for her role on "The Sopranos," told the jury how Weinstein forced his way into her Gramercy Park apartment in Manhattan sometime in late 1993 or early 1994 and raped her, leaving her traumatized and fearing...

