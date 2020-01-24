MLB Cheating Scandal Corrupted Fantasy Baseball, Fan Says

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 1:32 PM EST) -- A fantasy baseball participant hit Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox with a proposed class action in New York federal court, claiming the recently uncovered pitching-sign stealing scandal has undermined and corrupted fantasy baseball leagues. In a 52-page complaint filed Thursday, Kristopher R. Olson alleged that despite knowing teams were breaking MLB rules by using recording equipment to decipher pitching signs and signal batters, the league did not investigate or otherwise punish the offenders, but continued to promote fantasy leagues through DraftKings, which was not named as a defendant in the suit. The cheating artificially inflated statistics...

