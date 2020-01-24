UK Extends Privacy Law Patchwork With New Kids' Rules

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- The U.K. has piled onto the global privacy law patchwork with new rules for protecting children online, a framework that will force website operators and toy companies to take a closer look at who's using their services and threatens to expose them to hefty liability for the complex data protection choices they'll have to make. The U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office on Tuesday published the final version of its Age Appropriate Design Code, which requires apps, connected toys, educational websites and other online services "likely to be accessed by children" to adhere to 15 standards, including providing children under 18 with built-in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS