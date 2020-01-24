Texas Court Revives Suit Over Drag Race Car Driver's Injuries

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has revived a drag racer's negligence lawsuit, ruling the racetrack where he was burned and injured in a crash didn't prove it was completely clear of liability and that several fact issues need to be addressed. The Second Court of Appeals on Thursday overturned a Tarrant County district court judge's dismissal of negligence claims against Otese Ltd., which owns and operates Texas Raceway, in connection with a 2015 crash in which Tony Coleman's car slid on an oil slick and caught fire. But the appellate court affirmed the dismissal of a gross negligence claim. The panel said Otese's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS