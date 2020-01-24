Bankruptcy Judge OKs $1.3M Bonus For Purdue CEO

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge ended a monthslong dispute over pay for Purdue Pharmaceutical executives Friday, saying a $1.3 million bonus for the company's CEO is reasonable for the industry. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said at a hearing that while large sums of money are involved, the proposed bonus is within the standards for drug industry executives and Purdue needs a qualified chief executive. "You need someone to run the company, and people generally do not work for less than market," he said. As part of its standard wages and benefits motion it filed when it first entered bankruptcy in...

