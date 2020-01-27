Hotel Worker Drops Biometric Suit Over Choice Hotels Scans

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- A former Choice Hotels International Inc. employee has dropped his Illinois federal court claims that he and other workers had to scan their fingerprints into the hotel chain's timekeeping devices in violation of the state's biometric privacy law. The employee, Javier De La Rosa, didn't detail the circumstances that led him to voluntarily drop the proposed class suit in a notice to the court Friday, but asked to dismiss the claims without prejudice. The filing ends about a year of litigation involving De La Rosa's claims that Choice Hotels employees had to scan their fingerprints into a timekeeping device without ever...

