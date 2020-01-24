Broadcom Chips 'Very Different' From Caltech IP, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (January 24, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- A Broadcom engineer who was a chief designer of Wi-Fi chips installed in roughly 1.5 billion Apple devices testified Friday that its chips are "very, very different" from Caltech's technology and don't infringe the university's patents. Engineer Andrew Blanksby said that after sitting through all of the opening statements and testimony in the trial that began on Jan. 15, his opinion has not changed that the technology in the Broadcom Ltd. chips and the five claims asserted by the California Institute of Technology are "very, very different" and do not perform the same function. Blanksby also said that he had never heard of...

