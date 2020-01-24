Latham Adds Dentons Hospitality Pro To Real Estate Practice

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP said it has snagged a seasoned Dentons lawyer to advise its clients on complex hospitality transactions in the U.S. and abroad, hiring her as a partner in the corporate department and as a member of its expanding real estate practice. Meghan Cocci, formerly a Phoenix-based Dentons partner and co-chair of its global hotels and leisure practice, joins her new firm as a global co-chair for its hospitality, gaming and leisure industry group and will start in the New York office, Latham said Tuesday. Cocci, named a Law360 Hospitality MVP in 2019, advises real estate owners, investors and...

