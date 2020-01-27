Ticket Buyers Denied Class Cert. In Delta Kickbacks Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge said Friday that a suit accusing Delta Air Lines Inc. of accepting kickbacks for selling trip insurance to ticket buyers was "effectively unworkable" as a class action because calculating damages would require individualized review of each plaintiff's situation. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks denied Walter Cappillo's motion for class certification because showing damages would require him and other plaintiffs to demonstrate that if not for Delta getting a cut of the trip insurance proceeds, they could have secured insurance at a lower rate elsewhere. But doing that would require the court to consider individualized evidence, as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS