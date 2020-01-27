MoneyMutual To Settle Calif. Payday Loan Suit For $2M

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 3:57 PM EST) -- Payday lender MoneyMutual LLC has agreed to pay no more than $2 million to resolve nearly seven years of civil litigation over allegations that it illegally promoted loans from unlicensed lenders to California borrowers. The agreement put before a California federal judge for preliminary approval Friday would pay out $675,000 to a subclass of Golden State borrowers who not only received loans from illegal lenders, but also paid money back to those lenders. That subclass, estimated to contain about 17,000 members, is a far cry from the estimated 560,000 members of the class certified in February 2016, which included all Californians...

