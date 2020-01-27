Feds Deny Comanches Have Case Against Chickasaw Casino

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. government has asked an Oklahoma federal court to toss the Comanche Nation's challenge to a land acquisition for a Chickasaw Nation casino, saying the Comanches' environmental and historic preservation claims are moot because the casino has been built and is in operation. The government said in its motion to dismiss Friday that the tribe is wrongly claiming that the U.S. Department of the Interior violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to provide proper notice of the land-into-trust acquisition. The Comanches also wrongly claim that the government violated the National Historic Preservation Act because it didn’t consult with...

