Broad Defense Policy Restrictions Put Higher Ed At Legal Risk

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- On Aug. 13, 2018, President Donald Trump signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act of 2019. While fiscal year NDAAs are tracked, analyzed and picked apart with great care by the federal contracting community, colleges and universities typically pay them little mind. But ignoring the 2019 NDAA would be a big mistake, for tucked within its more than 1,000 sections is Section 889, a provision that covers schools receiving federal contracts and grants, including their labs, research affiliates and hospital systems. Section 889 severely restricts a school’s ability to sell products to the federal government that incorporate technology from certain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS