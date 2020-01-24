Rosie Perez Rebuts Weinstein's '100% Consensual' Claim

Law360, New York (January 24, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- The Manhattan district attorney succeeded in putting actress Rosie Perez on the stand at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in New York state court on Friday, where she corroborated her friend Annabella Sciorra's sexual assault claims and clashed with Weinstein's claim that the sex was consensual. Rosie Perez arrives at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial Friday, where she corroborated her friend and fellow actress Annabella Sciorra's testimony about an attack by the movie producer. (AP) After hearing from a sexual violence expert who lectured the movie mogul's counsel on rape and consent, the government won a bid for Perez to rebut Weinstein counsel's insinuations on...

