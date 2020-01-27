Insurer Denies Duty To Defend Brad Pitt Charity In Homes Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- TIG Insurance Co. has sued Brad Pitt's Make It Right Foundation and its officers, urging the court to rule that the insurer has no obligation to defend the beleaguered charity in an underlying suit over poorly constructed homes sold in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. Friday's complaint against the foundation, two of its subsidiaries and five of its former executives claimed that various exclusions in the charity's insurance policies mean TIG doesn't have to cover the charity for the underlying proposed class action, the insurer said. TIG became the successor to Make It Right's insurer American Safety Indemnity Co. after a...

