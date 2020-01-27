FTC, Facebook Say $5B Privacy Deal Benefits Consumers

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:58 PM EST) -- Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission are hitting back at opposition to their historic $5 billion privacy settlement, arguing that the deal delivers substantial relief to consumers and that the Electronic Privacy Information Center doesn't have legs to contest it. The social media giant and the regulator defended the landmark deal in a series of briefs filed in D.C. federal court Friday that responded to EPIC's bid to intervene in the approval process, as well as three separate amicus briefs filed by EPIC, the Center for the Legalization of Privacy and a coalition of four consumer advocacy groups. The disputed deal, which...

