Senators Want To Know If DOD Blocked Huawei Export Rule

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- A trio of Republican senators are concerned about reports that the U.S. Department of Defense is standing in the way of a rule that would make it harder for U.S. companies to sell to Huawei, and have asked for more information in a strongly worded letter. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., want to know whether the Defense Department moved to block a Commerce Department rule that would curb the amount of goods that could be sold to the Chinese tech company. “Huawei is an arm of the Chinese Communist Party and should be treated as...

