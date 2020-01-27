Eagleridge Can't Blame Pipeline Builder In Explosion Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has ruled the contractor who built a gas pipeline that in 2017 exploded and injured a man can't be held liable in a negligence case against the well facility and its operating company. In a 2-1 decision, the Fifth Court of Appeals on Friday rejected Eagleridge Operating LLC's attempt to name contractor Aruba Petroleum Inc. as a responsible third party in the $1 million suit. The court said Aruba was free from any liability because it conducted its work as a part-owner of the well facility and then sold its interests to the facility's majority owner, USG...

