Jawbone Exec Tells Jury Ex-Worker Stole Invaluable Studies

Law360, San Jose, Calif. (January 27, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- A former Jawbone executive took the stand Monday during a California federal jury trial over criminal charges alleging an ex-employee defected to Fitbit Inc. with confidential user insight studies, testifying that secrecy was built into the now-defunct company's culture and its user studies were invaluable. Travis Bogard, Jawbone's former vice president of product management and strategy who now works at Samsung NEXT, told a 14-member jury that during his eight years at Jawbone, the San Francisco-based consumer technology company prioritized security and protecting its intellectual property. According to Bogard, the company required workers to sign nondisclosure agreements and constantly reminded employees during so-called...

