Injured Calif. Atty Sees $27M Legal Malpractice Win Voided

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has voided a $27 million default judgment given to an attorney who sued a fellow attorney for botching his auto collision injury case, saying the judge erred by awarding more than the damages sought in the complaint. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District on Friday overturned the default judgment in a suit accusing Joseph Davis of legal malpractice in his handling of a suit by fellow attorney Douglas Bagby, who had sued 93-year-old motorist Edward Grastorf and the Palisades Homeowners Association after Grastorf allegedly made an unsafe turn out of the HOA-maintained...

