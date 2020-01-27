Avis Subsidiary Accused Of Charging Illegal Tax In San Diego

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- A putative class action filed in California federal court accuses a subsidiary of Avis and other car rental companies of unlawfully charging customers fees under the guise of collecting money for a tax found illegal by a San Diego judge. Payless Car Rental Inc. customer Jeffrey Garvin, a New Mexico resident, claims the Avis subsidiary illegally charged him a $3.50 fee each time he rented from its San Diego airport location, according to his Friday complaint. A local judge later deemed the fee unlawful, and Garvin is seeking compensation from the company for himself and others who have paid the fee, the complaint said....

