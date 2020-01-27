Insys Doc Who Lied About Ex-Colleagues Gets Nearly 5 Years

Law360, New York (January 27, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a New York City anesthesiologist with almost five years in prison Monday for taking kickbacks from Insys Inc., sharply criticizing the defendant for fraudulently impugning his former Mount Sinai Medical Center colleagues online after his arrest. U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood hit Alexandru Burducea, 43, with a sentence of 57 months and more than $68,000 of forfeiture, the amount in fees he took from Boston-based Insys while part of its ill-fated speakership program. Burducea was arrested in 2018 and entered a guilty plea in 2019, admitting that the speakership program was fake and that its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS