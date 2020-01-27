Apple Expert Stumped By Report's Errors In Caltech IP Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (January 27, 2020, 11:48 PM EST) -- An expert for Apple and Broadcom told a California jury Monday he couldn't explain how mistakes made their way into his report meant to counter Caltech’s lawsuit alleging the companies' Wi-Fi chips are infringing its patents — errors that Caltech's attorneys have honed in on to support their case. Wayne Stark, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at the University of Michigan, was the second expert witness for Apple Inc. and Broadcom Ltd. who had to explain to the jury why his expert report had to be altered after submission to the court, as both he and Broadcom engineer...

