Sinclair Paying $60M To End Fight Over Failed Tribune Merger

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- Sinclair Broadcasting Group will shell out $60 million to end a Delaware Chancery Court suit that claims it mangled the merger review process in its failed $3.9 billion combination with Tribune Media Co., the company has revealed. The broadcasting giant informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a Monday filing that it had reached a deal with Tribune to put all claims over the failed merger to bed with neither side admitting wrongdoing. "Both parties have settled the lawsuit to avoid the costs, distraction and uncertainties of continued litigation," the company told the SEC. Along with a $60 million cash...

