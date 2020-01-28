Shipbuilding Co. Says ERISA Suit Short On 'Common Sense'

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries urged a Virginia federal judge to sink a proposed class action by retired shipbuilders claiming the company used outdated mortality tables to short them on retirement benefits, saying the case is at odds with both "the law and common sense." The proposed class of retirees who selected nonstandard payout methods can’t proceed with their claims that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by relying on mortality tables to calculate unequal pension payouts, the company said in its motion for summary judgment Monday. Because ERISA doesn’t require employers to provide specific benefits to its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS