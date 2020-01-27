'Project Runway' Aide Testifies Weinstein Assaulted Her Twice

Law360, New York (January 27, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- A woman who once worked as a production assistant on TV's "Project Runway" told a New York state jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her twice in the summer of 2006, but defense counsel challenged the account and suggested the incidents were consensual. Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein arrives for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault Monday in Manhattan. (AP) Miriam Haley, now 42, said she tried to maintain a professional relationship with the powerful Hollywood figure despite his advances and even after he assaulted her in his SoHo apartment and then in a Tribeca hotel room. In testimony...

