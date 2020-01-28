Trucking Co. Aims To Slash Calif. Driver's Wage Action

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- Motor carrier U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. urged a California federal judge Monday to decertify a class action alleging it shorted truck drivers on minimum wage, as the lead plaintiff continued to insist he has enough proof to advance toward trial. U.S. Xpress, a motor carrier that provides freight hauling and delivery services, filed several briefs backing its decertification motion as well as a motion for summary judgment that would dismantle for good lead plaintiff Anthony Ayala's remaining minimum wage claim in a dispute dating back to 2015. The case is slated for a September trial. Even after receiving 14 additional months...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS