Ex-Cognizant Execs' Case Raises Novel FCPA Issues

Law360, Newark, N.J. (January 28, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal court waded into unknown legal territory Tuesday in a case against two former executives at Cognizant, considering whether every email involved in an alleged bribery scheme should be a separate violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Gordon Coburn, ex-president of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and Steven Schwartz, the company's former chief legal officer, are accused of conspiracy and multiple FCPA violations for allegedly approving a $2 million bribe to secure a construction permit for the IT company's facility in Chennai, India, in 2014. At a hearing Tuesday, counsel for Coburn urged U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS